Afghanistan receives $80 million bi-weekly amid economic decline: UN Report

In a recent disclosure by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), it has been unveiled that Afghanistan has been the recipient of substantial financial aid, with an average of $80 million arriving every 10 to 14 days over the past three months. This revelation comes amid a shrinking Afghan economy, as reported by TOLOnews.

SIGAR's report emphasises that these funds are transported in various shipments and stored in private banks under the United Nations' accounts, aiming to benefit the Afghan people.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a staggering 69 percent of Afghans currently lack access to sufficient resources for their basic necessities. The economic downturn in Afghanistan is further highlighted by a 27 percent contraction since 2020.

This has left seven out of ten Afghans struggling to meet essential needs such as food, healthcare, and employment. The humanitarian situation has significantly deteriorated since the Taliban's resurgence in August 2021, exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis, leading to a surge in food prices and rendering crucial items unaffordable for the average citizen.

In response to the aid influx, the Taliban asserts that the funds delivered through the UN are allocated to crucial sectors like education, health, and development projects. TOLOnews reports that Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, clarified, "The aid given by the countries is implemented through international institutions in Kabul; this money is available to them, and the Islamic Emirate does not benefit from this money."

However, some economic analysts argue that the international community's financial support could play a pivotal role in stabilising Afghanistan's fiscal situation and fostering economic growth.