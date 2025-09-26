Accenture layoffs: 11,000 jobs lost amid firm's AI push. More layoffs coming?

Global tech giant Accenture has reportedly let go of 11,000 employees. The firm said on Thursday that it may have to lay off more employees in the coming months. The layoffs took place amid the company's push to integrate artificial intelligence into its workflow.

Accenture launches restructuring program

The company said in a statement that it has deviseda $865 million restructuring programme because of the expected slump in growth due to sluggish corporate demand.

CEO Julie Sweet said that the company is "exiting" people to get more "skills we need".

“We’re trying to—in a very compressed timeline where we don't have a viable path for skilling—sort of exiting people, so we can get more of the skills we need," she was quoted as saying by Mint.

She said the company is exiting those for whom reskilling isn't a viablepath.

Accenture had 7,79,000 employees in August, 11000 less than the figure released three months prior.

Thecompany says thelayoffs will continuetill November.

The company is expecting to save a billion dollars after executing its restructuring program.

It is also training its staff in agentic artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, adding that they are teaching the basics of the technology to the employees.

In the June-August 2025 quarter, Accenture's revenue rose to $17.60 billion year-on-year.