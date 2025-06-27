‘Made in USA’ missing from Trump phone website: What happened?

The Trump Organisation’s much-touted “Made in the USA” promise for its new smartphone is facing fresh scrutiny after references to American production quietly vanished from its website. The shift in marketing language has prompted questions over whether Donald Trump’s brand can truly deliver a fully US-built phone—something experts warn is far from realistic with today’s global supply chains.

Website wording quietly changes

According to the BBC, the Trump T1 phone launched on 16 June with a clear “Made in the USA” tagline on its website. But by mid-week, that phrase was gone. Instead, the site now promotes an “American-Proud Design” and says the phone is “brought to life right here in the USA” with “American hands behind every device.”

A banner that once read “our MADE IN THE USA T1 Phone” was changed to simply “the new T1 phone,” as first reported by The Verge.

Despite these edits, Trump Mobile insists nothing has changed about its plans. A spokesperson told the BBC: “Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate,” maintaining that the phones would still be produced in America. The company also encouraged customers to sign up immediately for its service using their existing devices while waiting for the T1’s release later this year.

Experts doubt feasibility of US-only smartphone

Industry experts remain sceptical about the promise of a fully American-made smartphone. As per the BBC, Professor Tinglong Dai of Johns Hopkins University said the Trump team didn’t even appear to have a working prototype, calling the idea of fully domestic production “extremely unlikely” and requiring “a miracle.” Leo Gebbie, a technology analyst at CCS Insight, told the BBC that the United States “simply does not have the high-tech supply chain” to make smartphones entirely domestically, especially on an accelerated timeline. He suggested the most realistic scenario would involve assembling imported parts in the US to justify a “Made in USA” label.

As reported by CNBC, even Apple—under years of political pressure—has struggled to move significant iPhone production to the US. Much of Apple’s assembly remains in China, Vietnam and India, despite Donald Trump’s past calls to shift manufacturing home.

Trump’s record on manufacturing pressure

The controversy also reflects Trump’s long history of pushing for “America First” manufacturing. In May, he wrote on Truth Social that he had “long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple” that iPhones sold in the US should be built domestically and not in India or elsewhere.

During his presidency, Trump threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Apple if it did not relocate production to the United States, as per Reuters. However, such threats had limited effect. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the expectation as a “fairy tale that is not feasible” given Apple’s massive, globalised supply chain.

Trump Mobile says vision remains

Despite dropping the explicit “Made in the USA” tagline, the Trump Mobile team says its long-term goal remains the same. Eric Trump, who joined Donald Trump Jr in launching the mobile plan earlier this month, told a podcast that “eventually, all the phones can be built in the United States of America.” As per the BBC, the Trump Mobile website now focuses on promoting its service plans and encouraging Americans to switch immediately, while promising to launch the T1 phone later this year.

For now, the subtle shift in wording has drawn new attention to the gap between the marketing promise of an all-American smartphone and the complicated, global reality of how such devices are actually made.