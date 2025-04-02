The revenue numbers for Tesla electric vehicles in major European territories displayed ongoing March decreases which support an emerging trend of customers fleeing support for this brand. The recent sales decline appears during a period where Chinese automakers intensify their market competition along withluges of opposition that target CEO Elon Musk's political stances.

Given the recent data release Tesla recorded its least successful first-quarter sales performance in these three markets since 2021.

The global plunge in automotive market position experienced by Tesla has never been as severe according to British EV campaign group FairCharge founder Quentin Willson who is also a Tesla vehicle owner.

Musk faces controversy because he supports right-wing political parties throughout Europe which leads to decreased sales across the region. Tesla vehicles along with their dealerships have faced rising incidents of vandalism which have been documented in multiple cities such as Rome Berlin and Stockholm.

The president of Italy's Tesla owners club Luca Del Bo said their group feels ashamed about these developments. Every Tesla owner would prefer for Musk to resume solely running the company as CEO.

Tesla investors await data from European markets including Italy that will explain their global first-quarter delivery numbers and consumer reception.

The March performance of Tesla demonstrated a significant decrease when compared to its sales from the previous year. India experienced its worst drop with 36.83% sales decline followed by Sweden which dropped by 63.9% and sales in Norway decreased by just 1%. The Netherlands along with Denmark demonstrated comparable declines in their sales numbers.

As a result of decreased market presence these countries have witnessed Tesla losing its market share resulting in substantial sales reduction to unclassified brands which include Chinese EV manufacturers BYD.

The March sales data increased slightly in Spain and Portugal but all quarterly figures remained negative. Italy experienced a March growth yet followed with a quarterly decrease.

The sales slump comes as Tesla prepares to launch its Model Y mid-size SUV amidst growing competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and increasing consumer resistance due to Musk's political views. Tesla's stock saw a 6.8% increase in New York trade on Tuesday, following a significant drop this year.