

Suzuki Motor Corp seeks to enhance its worldwide vehicle sales numbers significantly through its target of reaching 4.2 million units by 2030. Suzuki Motor Corp sets India as its main market with plans to achieve 60 percent of its total sales and redirect 60 percent of its planned 2 trillion yen (USD 13 billion) investment throughout the subsequent five years.

During his Tokyo briefing Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki declared India as the company's most essential market. He declared that Suzuki dedicates its maximum resources to India since it stands as the company's principal market. A 2 trillion yen (USD 13 billion) investment will raise manufacturing output to address home market needs while converting India into a major exporting region for emerging African and Middle Eastern markets.

The Suzuki company has dominated the Indian market since the 1980s by controlling the majority stake in its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki. Maruti holds 40% of the Indian vehicle market to make Suzuki India's top passenger vehicle brand.

Suzuki has modified its EV plans and reduced its Indian EV launch targets from six to four models which are expected to debut during fiscal 2030.

Suzuki plans to increase profitability through a goal to achieve a minimum operating profit margin of 10 percent by fiscal year 2030 and to surpass the previous fiscal year’s 9.2 percent margin. Given the current 12.6 percent return on equity, Suzuki aims to achieve results above 15 percent.

The automaker forecasts revenue to increase 49 percent in order to surpass 8 trillion yen (USD 55 billion) by the 2030 fiscal year.

Suzuki benefits from its strong position to advance growth because it continues its focus on production expansion combined with export development together with maintaining its market leadership in Indian automotive.