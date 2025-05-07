Lamborghini's first-quarter 2025 results showed a remarkable 29.6% revenue growth which resulted in 895.2 million euros in revenue. Stellar worldwide sales of its hybrid models Revuelto and Urus SE propelled Lamborghini's dramatic revenue growth in the first quarter demonstrating the company's ability to maintain stability during economic challenges.

Operating profit (EBIT) at Lamborghini increased 32.8% during the first quarter of 2025, reaching 248.1 million euros despite being part of the German Volkswagen Group.

The automaker dispersed a worldwide total of 2,967 vehicles across the first business quarter. The Americas market demonstrated significant delivery growth of 21% during the first quarter period. The EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) area experienced a 7% increase in vehicle deliveries to 1,368 units while APAC (Asia Pacific) registrations increased by 14% to reach 565 units.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann emphasized the Lamborghini brand's core robustness through the first-quarter performance despite general economic market instability.

In a statement to investors CFO Paolo Poma said "2025 began with solid results which demonstrate ongoing sustainable financial expansion." Our ongoing commitment will sustain enduring stakeholder value while we continue our long-term strategy using both economic stability and environmental integrity.

Strong business results stem from two factors: Revuelto's maximum production volume as Lamborghini's inaugural V12 hybrid model alongside Urus SE's launch as the Super SUV hybrid that brings in fresh customers worldwide. Customer demand for the Revuelto remains robust as waiting durations exceed two years reflecting ongoing market appreciation of the company's new products.