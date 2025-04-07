The European Union stands ready to form a collective stance against the U.S. tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump by approving retaliatory trade measures estimated to affect up to USD 28 billion in U.S. imports. The decision represents an important heightening of worldwide trade dispute situations which could result in increased consumer spending and economic downturn.

The EU must contend with 25% steel and aluminum import duties and anticipates that upcoming 20% tariffs will impose restrictions on many types of goods. Most of the EU's exports worth USD 585 billion to the U.S. market remain vulnerable to impending duties that additionally cover copper and pharmaceuticals and semiconductors and timber.

The European Commission has planned to develop a list which will contain products from the United States that should be subject to retaliatory tariffs although it will mainly target items hit by Trump's steel and aluminum duties. European Commission will target U.S. products with exclusive duties that include meat together with cereals and wine in addition to wood and clothing and chewing gum and dental floss and vacuum cleaners and toilet paper.

EU officials face a difficult choice regarding a plan to impose a 50% tariff on American bourbon which has prompted Trump to threaten a nine-fifth percentage retaliation against European alcohol imports. The wine-exporting nations France together with Italy both express their concerns about this particular restriction.

EU diplomats want to demonstrate solidarity by agreeing to talk with Washington while developing emergency responses in case negotiations fail. The first political meeting about EU trade aimed at discussing Trump's tariff announcement takes place in Luxembourg as ministers debate actions and effects of the measures.

France supports a multi-faceted response against tariffs yet Ireland defends a methodical response. Italy has challenged the idea of taking any retaliatory measures.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic recently described his discussions with U.S. counterparts as "frank," emphasizing the damaging and unjustified nature of the U.S. tariffs.

The initial EU counter-tariffs are scheduled for a vote on Wednesday and are expected to pass, barring an unlikely qualified majority against them. The measures would be implemented in two stages, with a portion taking effect on April 15 and the remainder a month later.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also engage in discussions with industry leaders from the steel, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors to assess the tariff impact and formulate further responses.