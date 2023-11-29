US: Map reveals exact date of cold snap; Several regions put on high alert for winter deluge

The United States will soon witness a brutal cold snap with below-freezing temperatures, revealed a weather map.

A cold front will hit several regions of the US, including the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, on December 7, Daily Express US reported. According to the WXCharts by the MetDesk, the parts of the United States, from South Carolina to Maine, will experience below-freezing temperatures that can fall as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius.

In the winter outlook for 2023-24, the National Weather Service (NWS) mentioned that Alaska and the West Coast into the Northern and Central Plain will have warmer-than-average temperatures in the upcoming winter season. Meanwhile, the rest of the United States will have standard or below-average temperatures. NWS said, "There will be wetter-than-average conditions across northern Alaska, much of the southern US, and along the Atlantic Coast from Massachusetts southeast to Florida."

ALSO READ | Sex and the City star joins hunger strike for Gaza amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Temperatures have already plunged in much of the US this week, with New York reporting temperatures as low as 24 degrees Celsius. However, residents of New York and those living along the East Coast can expect colder temperatures on December 7, as the high wind gusts would make the air cooler.

El Nino, the weather pattern that makes up the warm phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation cycle, might worsen winter in 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration informed in an update last week that there's a 62 per cent chance that 2023's El Niño might last until June 2023. The update also mentioned there could be record-warm temperatures and heavy rainfall along the West Coast. Furthermore, a potentially stormy winter could sweep the Southeast.

The Midwest has already experienced a treacherous snowstorm, which resulted in slick roads, increasing the number of car accidents. Authorities have advised drivers across the United States to stay updated with the weather patterns and prepared for travelling in wintry conditions.

According to AccuWeather, the possibility of snow spreading into the northern and central Rocky Mountains this coming weekend is high. They have also put Wisconsin, the Great Lakes, New York, and surrounding areas on high alert for winter deluge. Although the storm is expected to pull away after the weekend, it will leave behind freezing temperatures in several places.