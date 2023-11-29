Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has decided which side of history she wants to be written off as she joined a group of activists outside the White House in the US, who are threatening a hunger strike to express solidarity with the people of Gaza. This comes amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While there has been a five-day ceasefire between the two parties, Israel and Hamas have been in a war ever since the October 7 attack. On October 7, Hamas men attacked a group of music festival goers. In retaliation to that attack, Israel has been carpet bombing Palestinians in Gaza, leaving thousands dead and injured. The death toll includes a staggering number of dead children.

Cynthia Nixon, meanwhile, said that the protest was against the high casualty count in Gaza resulting from Israeli strikes. The numbers have now risen the civilian toll during the Aghanistan-US war.

On her decision to join the hunger strike, the actress said, “We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen.”