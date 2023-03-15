Congresswoman Pat Schroeder dies at 82: Know her cause of death, early life, books, children, political career

Pat Schroeder, a Democratic presidential candidate, a Colorado congresswoman and a long-term Central Florida citizen, passed away on Monday, March 13, 82. According to former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, Schroder suffered a stroke in the Osceola County community of Celebration. Later, she was in hospice care at her home. Susannah Randolph, a Democratic operative and congressional candidate, called Patricia Schroeder a 'beacon.' She said, "When I was growing up in the '80s, she was my bedtime story. She was the woman I grew up understanding was the one fighting for all of us."

Pat Schroeder represented the Denver area in Congress for 24 years. She moved to Celebration in 2008 and retired from her post-political job as president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers. Pat Schroeder was a prime member of the Central Florida political community. She took younger Democrats under her wing and advised local officials.

Here's a deeper look into the life of Patricia Schroeder.

Pat Schroeder: Books

Pat Schroeder has written two books and multiple written materials in her lifetime. She wrote '24 Years of House Work and the Place Is Still a Mess.' She described her career, life, and details about her victory in the 1972 elections. Pat Schroeder combined her family and politics and narrated her challenge of 'infiltrating the guy gulag of Congress.'

Pat Schroeder has also co-authored the book 'Champion of the Great American Family.' She again got candid with the readers about her family needs and other issues, like childcare, birth control, abortion, parental leave, health care, and housing. Apart from the two books, Pat Schroeder also contributed a piece to the 2003 anthology Sisterhood Is Forever: The Women's Anthology for a New Millennium, edited by Robin Morgan. She wrote 'Running for Our Lives: Electoral Politics.'

Pat Schroeder: Early Years

Patricia Nell Scott, later known as Pat Schroeder, was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 30, 1940. She earned her pilot's license when she was fifteen. Pat Schroeder graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1958. Later, she majored in history at the University of Minnesota.

Pat Schroeder: Children

Pat married Jim Schroeder, a Harvard Law School classmate, in 1962 and moved to Denver, Colorado, with him to join a law firm. They had two children, Scott William (1966) and Jamie Christine (1970). Both her children pursued non-political careers. Pat Schroeder worked for the National Labor Relations Board from 1964 to 1966.

Pat Schroeder: Political Career

Pat Schroeder was the first woman politician from Colorado, serving in the US House of Representatives. She was known for her outspoken liberal positions on social welfare, women's rights, and military spending. Pat took her seat in the House of Representatives in 1973 and served 12 terms.

Pat Schroeder: Cause of Death