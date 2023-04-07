Bunny with a badge! Rabbit at K9 unit supports mental health of California police officers

In Disney's Zootopia, Officer Judy Hopps is a bunny who wants to become a cop. She hails from a family of carrot farmers. However, she succeeds in becoming the first bunny cop in her city. Little did Hopps know, a real-life bunny cop exists in Sacramento, California.

Percy, who was once an abandoned rabbit, has a crucial job at the California police station, CNN reported. He is a wellness officer and helps other cops decompress from their stressful lives. According to an officer, appointing the bunny was a joke, but it caught on.

Percy has an important role. He has to stay soft and look cute. Lt Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department told CNN, "I just love how soft he is. I think that's what I love the most."

Police officers encounter violence at their jobs leading to trauma and anxiety. Percy, the little brown ball of fur with little legs and a pink nose, is an outlet for stress for officers and staff members. "Being able to hold him, pet him, and just kind of step back from that situation for a minute, regroup is vital," Brazil added.

The Yuba City Police Department appointed Percy as a Wellness Officer in 2002 when the department increased its focus on police officers' mental health. Officer Ashley Carson found him abandoned while on duty. "I started to call him. I said, here bun. He came running and he stood on his hind legs. I picked him up," she stated.

Initially, Carson took Percy to the animal shelter. However, a few weeks later, when no family came to pick Percy up, department officer Chelsea Macready adopted him. She not only gave him a home but an office. Percy goes to work with Chelsea every day. The 'hard-working bunny' works shifts even when Officer Chelsea is not around.

According to Officer Brazil, the department has seen long-term benefits from appointing Percy in a short period. "He's a great little furry friend. I go in and see him every chance I get," said Carson.

Indeed, Percy is a cop that hops.

