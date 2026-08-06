/Zuckerberg's Meta gives autonomous power to its AI which is already struggling to take correct decisions

Meta AI is being given standing permission to act. The assistant can now be set up once to perform tasks on a schedule, then left alone to carry them out without further instruction.

What It Does

The new capabilities, powered by Meta's Muse Spark 1.1 model, shift Meta AI from a system that answers when spoken to into one that operates on its own timetable.

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It can generate a daily briefing drawn from a connected calendar, flagging conflicts such as double bookings and delivering the summary at a set time. Users can configure recurring tasks — a weekly meal plan, an alert when a product is restocked, an afternoon update on topics they follow — and the assistant runs them without being re-prompted.

Meta is releasing the features in select markets first, through the Meta AI app and meta.ai, with plans to expand to further regions and platforms including WhatsApp. Reporting on the rollout indicates the agent capabilities extend to calendar and email automation in browser environments.

Why Autonomy Is The Industry's Current Direction

Meta is not moving alone here. The whole sector is converging on agents — systems that take an objective and execute the steps themselves, rather than returning text for a human to act on. It is where the commercial value is presumed to be: an assistant that answers questions saves a user minutes, while one that completes tasks replaces work.

The technical requirement is access. For an assistant to summarise your calendar it must read your calendar. To flag a restock it must monitor a retailer. To automate email it must reach your inbox. Each capability requires permissions that persist between sessions, because the assistant is by design acting while you are not watching.

The Question This Raises For Meta Specifically

Every company deploying autonomous agents faces the same reliability problem, and it is genuinely hard. What makes Meta's rollout worth examining is the record its automated systems have compiled on the same platforms during the same period.

Meta has removed more than 10 million accounts in a crackdown it says targeted bots and fake engagement. A New York Times investigation this month documented business owners whose accounts were disabled under vague categories such as fraud and deception, with no specific violating post identified and appeals rejected within days as final. Meta's own Oversight Board found systemic problems with due process, proportionality and transparency in how the company disables accounts, and recommended Meta disclose what role AI plays in those decisions — a recommendation that exists because it currently does not.

Separately, a BBC Eye investigation found Instagram's AI-driven advertisement review approving paid ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India, prompting a summons from India's IT ministry and a warning over Meta's safe harbour protection. Meta's ad review runs primarily on AI, with a human seeing an advertisement only when the system itself is uncertain.

In each case the failure mode was the same: an automated system acting confidently, without human review, on a judgement it had got wrong — and the affected user discovering it afterwards, with no meaningful appeal.

The Difference Autonomy Makes

That history does not mean the new features will fail. Scheduled task execution is a narrower, more constrained problem than open-ended content moderation, and reading a calendar to produce a summary is far more tractable than deciding whether an account is fraudulent.

But autonomy changes the shape of any error. A chatbot that answers a question wrongly produces a wrong answer, which the user reads and evaluates immediately. An agent operating on a schedule, with access to a calendar and an inbox, acting while nobody is watching, produces errors that are discovered later — after the action has already been taken.