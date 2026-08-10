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Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht faces scrutiny after declined to help stranded boat

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 16:39 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 16:39 IST
Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht faces scrutiny after declined to help stranded boat

File photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photograph: (X/@PicturesFoIder)

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Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht is under scrutiny after a small boat ran out of fuel off Alaska's coast, forcing a nearby cruise ship to carry out the rescue instead. The US Coast Guard said the crew requested help around 9:30 p.m.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht is going through scrutiny after a small boat ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, resulting in a nearby cruise ship having to rescue the boat. The 21-foot skiff was travelling between Petersburg and Juneau on Monday night, but later the boat ran out of fuel near Kuiu Island in southeast Alaska.


According to the US Coast Guard, the crew requested help at around 9:30 p.m. The Coast Guard determined that the boat was not in distress; however, later it issued a marine assistance request to nearby vessels to help. Citing ship-tracking data, the Alaska Beacon reported that Zuckerberg's 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, along with its support vessel, Wingman, were positioned closer to the stranded skiff than the MV Wilderness Legacy, a small cruise ship run by UnCruise Adventures.


Despite this, it was the Wilderness Legacy that changed course to assist. A passenger on board told the Alaska Beacon that the ship's captain had announced during the rescue that Launchpad, though closer, had declined to help. Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Forbes that Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, who owns Facebook and Instagram, was not on the yacht at the time.

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Boat runs out of fuel

The skiff, measuring 21 feet, had run out of fuel while travelling between Petersburg and Juneau, and the Alaska Beacon reported that a cruise ship farther away than Zuckerberg's yacht ultimately came to its rescue.

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“I’m on a small-ship Alaska cruise with my son,” a passenger on the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Legacy posted on Bluesky. “Our boat rescued a stranded vessel last night, and apparently we did that after the Coast Guard radioed Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht – which was closer – and they repeatedly refused to respond. (There was near-unanimous booing when the captain announced this).”


However, Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, stated that the couple were not on board his yacht, named Launchpad. The yacht crew had been running on a different radio channel, Baker told Forbes. “The assist was already underway” by the time they reviewed the broadcast, he said.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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