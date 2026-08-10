/Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht faces scrutiny after declined to help stranded boat

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht is going through scrutiny after a small boat ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, resulting in a nearby cruise ship having to rescue the boat. The 21-foot skiff was travelling between Petersburg and Juneau on Monday night, but later the boat ran out of fuel near Kuiu Island in southeast Alaska.



According to the US Coast Guard, the crew requested help at around 9:30 p.m. The Coast Guard determined that the boat was not in distress; however, later it issued a marine assistance request to nearby vessels to help. Citing ship-tracking data, the Alaska Beacon reported that Zuckerberg's 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, along with its support vessel, Wingman, were positioned closer to the stranded skiff than the MV Wilderness Legacy, a small cruise ship run by UnCruise Adventures.



Despite this, it was the Wilderness Legacy that changed course to assist. A passenger on board told the Alaska Beacon that the ship's captain had announced during the rescue that Launchpad, though closer, had declined to help. Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Forbes that Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, who owns Facebook and Instagram, was not on the yacht at the time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Boat runs out of fuel

The skiff, measuring 21 feet, had run out of fuel while travelling between Petersburg and Juneau, and the Alaska Beacon reported that a cruise ship farther away than Zuckerberg's yacht ultimately came to its rescue.



“I’m on a small-ship Alaska cruise with my son,” a passenger on the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Legacy posted on Bluesky. “Our boat rescued a stranded vessel last night, and apparently we did that after the Coast Guard radioed Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht – which was closer – and they repeatedly refused to respond. (There was near-unanimous booing when the captain announced this).”