Zimbabwe's ruling party endorses Mnangagwa as presidential candidate for 2023 vote

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was named as the ruling party of Zimbabwe's presidential candidate on Saturday.

Mnangagwa took over in 2017 when Robert Mugabe, the country's longtime leader, was forced to step down by generals.

At its annual convention on Saturday, the ruling ZANU-PF gave Mnangagwa, 80, a five-year term as party leader.

"I wish to express my profound gratitude for electing me and endorsing me as the party's sole (presidential) candidate," Mnangagwa said at the event.

Mnangagwa prevailed in contested elections in 2018 that Nelson Chamisa, his primary competitor, claims were manipulated to give him the victory.

"Our party stands solid, rejuvenated and unshakeable. ZANU-PF is ready. Nothing will stand in our way," Mnangagwa told some 3,000 delegates at the congress in Harare.

Mnangagwa implored his followers to abstain from violence while standing in front of them in a bright yellow jacket bearing his photo and a matching baseball cap.

"Never grow tired of preaching unity. Never grow tired of preaching peace. We reject violence. It's alien to ZANU-PF."

In the past, ZANU-PF has been charged with utilising violence and intimidation to terrorise opposition candidates.

A lawmaker and opposition activists were hurt last week when accused ZANU-PF members attacked them.

Two opposition politicians and 16 opposition supporters have been detained in prison since June on charges of violence, and Mnangagwa has been accused of exploiting the judiciary to suppress dissent.

