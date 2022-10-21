Zelensky tells EU that Russia is turning Ukraine power grid into 'battlefield'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities had turned the nation's power grid into a "battlefield" and sparked a fresh wave of Ukrainian emigration to Europe.

"Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield. The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe," Zelensky said in an address to the EU council.

After Russian missile and drone attacks destroyed more than 30% of the nation's power plants in a week, Ukraine is implementing energy-saving measures.

He said that Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities were "aimed at creating as many electricity and heat problems as possible for Ukraine this fall and winter and for as many Ukrainians as possible to go to your countries."

The Ukrainian president demanded that Europe arm Kyiv's military with more advanced air defences in response to the assaults and impose greater economic sanctions on Moscow in order to reduce Moscow's capacity to finance its war.

A Ukrainian military warning of a rising possibility of a Russian strike from Belarusian territory, he added, made the Ukrainian demand for an international monitoring mission to be stationed on Ukraine's border with Belarus "more important every day."

