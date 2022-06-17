Zelensky says Ukraine will introduce visas for Russians from July 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (June 17) that Kyiv wants to introduce visas for Russians from July 1. This announcement comes four months into Moscow's invasion of his country that has left the country in tatters. The introduction of visas would mean that Ukraine is scrapping visa-free entry for Russians that began when Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991. Now the Russians will be required to obtain visas to enter Ukraine.

On his Telegram account, Zelensky said: "Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation." He also said that the requirement would take effect on "July 1, 2022". A government decision on the same is expected "today".

Andriy Yermak, who is Zelensky's chief of staff, said the move was being taken to bolster the country's defensive efforts also in the consideration of because of Russia's ongoing invasion that began on February 24.

He said, "Due to the full-scale war launched by the Russian Federation, we need to strengthen the control over the entry of Russian nationals into our territory. Security is a priority."

