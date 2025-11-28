/Zelensky’s top aide resigns after anti-corruption raid. Ukrainian president says looking for replacement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday (Nov 28) that his top aide, Andriy Yermak, has resigned after investigators raided the powerful chief of staff's house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday (Nov 28) that his top aide, Andriy Yermak, has resigned after investigators raided the powerful chief of staff's house as part of a sweeping corruption probe. "The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation," Zelensky said in a video address, adding he would hold consultations with a possible replacement on Saturday.