/'Suspect had a relationship with partner forces': FBI is probing National Guard shooting as act of terror. Did suspect have CIA link?

FBI Chief Kash Patel held a press conference on Thursday (Nov 27) after a man, identified as an Afghan, allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers near the White House. Patel said that the case is being probed as an act of terror. He said multiple search warrants have been executed in the case, including the suspect's last known residence. He said he has also received the confirmation that the suspect had a relationship with partner forces.

"It is an ongoing investigation of terrorism," Patel told a news conference a day after the shooting left the National Guard members critically wounded and stunned America as it celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had worked with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-backed military units during the US war in Afghanistan, the agency has confirmed. The suspect came to the US in September 2021 under an Operation Allies Welcome program that gave some Afghans who had worked for the US government entry visas to the US. The CIA director, John Ratcliffe, confirmed the claim.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including CIA,” Ratcliffe told Fox News.

Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said after the shooting that it had stopped processing residency applications from Afghan nationals.

“Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” the agency said on social media.

'Don't stigmatise Afghans after shooting': UN official

Amid the probe, a UN official told AFP that the shooting should not be a reason for the US President Donald Trump's administration to review its immigration policy towards Afghans.