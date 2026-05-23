Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky urged European leader that the time was righ to begin the process Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. He rejected the German proposal to grant Ukraine associate memebership as “unfair”. In a letter to the EU leader Zelensky said that the decision would leave Ukraine voiceless within the bloc's institutions without voting rights.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently proposed an intermediate "associate member" status. The plan would grant EU a non voting right at EU meetings, gradual access to EU budgets and extended security guarantees under the EU's mutual defence clause. But Ukraine denied the propsal suggesting that it would leave Ukraine unable to advance its national interests.

Zelensky has incerase his goal to acension to the EU bloc after the ousting of Hungry Prime Minister Viktor Obran who had previously vetoed Ukraine's bid and stalled approval of aid to Kyiv. Zelenskyy’s push for EU membership comes as both Kyiv and Moscow seek to advance their interests on the battlefield.

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Russia has accused Ukraine of striking a dormitry in the Russia controlled town of Starobilsk, which resulted in 48 casualities and 12 of whom were dead. Putin has ordered his force to respond, Russia’s foreign ministry said those responsible would face “inevitable and severe punishment”. Kyiv denied to striking dorm and claimed that it struck an elite drone unit.

“The company’s products supply dozens of ⁠other Russian military production ⁠facilities, including aircraft equipment and drones, ⁠missile engines, and ⁠explosives. ⁠The production process at the enterprise has now ‌been halted,” said Zelensky on Telegram.

Ukraine claims that it is in a stronger position now, than in previous years. According to Zelensky Ukraine has liberated 590 kms since the begining of 2026. About 86,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, 59,000 others have been injured while 800 have been taken prisoner.