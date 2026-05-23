/Unfirable Musk, Mars colony bonus and massive losses- Five strangest revelations in SpaceX’s blockbuster S-1 filing

The AI division of SpaceX lost $6.4 billion while bringing in $3.2 billion in revenue. The company lost almost $5 billion last year, on revenue of $18.7 billion. And the losses grew by another $4.3 billion in the first three months of this year. It is specifically making money in the satellite business. The businesses are generating less than 7 per cent of the total addressable market for the investors.

In one section of the filing, SpaceX acknowledges that its objectives will involve technologies that are "unproven" and “do not exist”.