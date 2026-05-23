/Marco Rubio’s India visit is ‘not a repair mission’, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India dismissed the idea of any strain in the bilateral relationship between India and the US. He called the visit of US State Secretary Marco Rubio historic, is "not a repair visit but a visit between trusted partners". The crucial leader-level Quad Summit planned for India last year never materialised. Furthermore, the trade tension and growing instances of friction surrounding H-1B visas and a visible spike in anti-Indian racism in the US forced analysts' perception that the visit was a way to “repair” the strained relation.

In an interview, Sergio Gor said, “This is a very historic visit. This relationship matters, and Donald Trump is taking it seriously. Washington wants to take India ties to another level. Stay tuned, we have very important announcements coming soon." He emphasised that the India-US relationship is moving to the "next level" through collaborative communication rather than damage control. Segio Gor noted that there was a lot to come out of the discussion. He hailed Indian leadership, calling PM Narendra Modi a leader with “great vision”.

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Earlier on May 21, Sergio Gor had hinted at a major collaboration between New Delhi and Washington in the nuclear energy sector. Responding to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ' post on social media, Gor wrote, “Big things ahead in India-US collaboration on Nuclear energy!”

The post from Fandavis mentioned about a nuclear collaboration under the US-India Strategic Forum, ‘US Nuclear Executive Mission to India’. "With our partners, the Nuclear Energy Institute, we brought a senior delegation with some of the leading US nuclear companies, from the big reactor designers to across the entire nuclear energy supply chain. We had a great set of meetings... and it was really about strengthening the partnership, looking for ways to create joint ventures," said Nolty Theriot, Senior Vice President, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).