The heated conversation between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the White House was not the only highlight of the latter's visit to the US.

Zelensky's testy trip was originally etched out for peace meetings but ended with drama at the Oval Office after a major clash with Trump on the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the photo op for media, Zelensky was asked by a journalist about his choice to wear combat gear. The Ukrainian president has exclusively worn combat-style clothing since the war with Russia started in 2022.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're in the highest level of this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit? I just want to see, do you own a suit?" Brian Glenn, a commentator for Real America's Voice, asked Zelensky.

"Do you have problems?" Zelensky retorted in the full glare of media.

"A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office," the reporter said, with Vice President JD Vance seen laughing at the question.

"I will wear the costume after this war will finish. Yes, maybe something like yours. Yes? Maybe something better? I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you," Zelensky answered.

Watch the video here:

The reporter who asked Zelensky if he owned a suit, Brian Glenn, is from the pro-Trump network Real America's Voice and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend.

Did Trump mock Zelensky over clothing?

As the two leaders shook hands at the White House door, Trump's first words to Zelensky were: "Ooh, you're all dressed up." The US president apparently made his intention of clash clear as the sarcastic tone could be sensed from afar.

Trump turned to the assembled cameras and said, "He's all dressed up today!"

On Friday, Zelensky opted to wear an all-black slim cargo uniform and combat boots.

The first 30 minutes of the meeting went smoothly, but then Zelensky argued with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in front of cameras, for the entire world to see.

Trump even told Zelensky that his soldiers have been unbelievably brave. The president said that the US wants to see an end to the fighting and the money put to "different kinds of use like rebuilding."

Minutes later, Trump shouted at him, accusing the Ukrainian leader of refusing to make peace with Russia.

A few hours later, Zelensky said during an interview with Fox News that his relations with the US can still be repaired. "Of course," Zelensky said when asked if US-Ukraine ties could be salvaged.

(With inputs from agencies)