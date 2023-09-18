Zelensky praises soldiers as Ukraine claims control of key town on eastern front

Ukraine claimed on Sunday (September 17) that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, a key town south of the key frontline city of Bakhmut. This comes amid Kyiv's ongoing counter-attack against Moscow's offensive against the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the soldiers for recapturing Klishchiivka, which was captured by Russia in January.

Zelensky said, "Today I would like to particularly commend the soldiers who, step by step, are returning to Ukraine what belongs to it namely in the area of Bakhmut."

"80th Airborne Assault Brigade, 5th Separate Assault Brigade, glorious 95th, and Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut". Klishchiivka! Well done!" he added.

According to the Ukrainian military, the troops "achieved success" in the Klishchiivka district of the Donetsk region on the southern flank of Bakhmut and forced the enemy out of their positions.

As Zelensky prepares his second wartime visit to Washington next week in a bid to rally support, he claimed that Kyiv was "preparing new defence solutions for Ukraine".

The Ukrainian president said that the "air defence and artillery are the priority", without providing details.

Klishchiivka, was home to several hundred people before Moscow launched its offensive in February 2022.

Klishchiivka. I thank our warriors for liberating our land.



The 80th Air Assault, 5th Assault, and the renowned 95th Air Assault brigades, as well as the National Police's "Fury" Assault Brigade.



I thank everyone who is standing strong from Kupiansk to the left bank of Kherson! pic.twitter.com/ZkLakPhMOH — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2023 ×

Watch: Putin-Kim Summit | Russia-Ukraine war

Ilya Yevlash, who is the spokesman for Ukrainian troops in the east, said that control over Klishchiivka could help the Ukrainian army encircle Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces in May after one of the war's longest and bloodiest battles.

In a televised statement, Yevlash said: "We have now gained a staging ground, which will in the future allow us to continue to develop offensive actions and liberate our land from the occupiers."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE