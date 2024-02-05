Zelensky planning to fire senior officials, including military chief as Ukraine struggles in war

Amid limited gains made in the two-year war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mulling a "reset" to replace several top officials including the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

For weeks, the speculations have been rife that Zelensky will fire the highly popular Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The two have been at odds over the current strategy to make headways in the war.

“It is a question of the people who are to lead Ukraine. A reset is necessary, I am talking about a replacement of a number of state leaders, not only in the army sector,” Zelensky said in an interview on Sunday (Feb 4)

“When I speak of turnover, I have in mind something serious that does not concern a single person, but the direction of the country’s leadership,” he added when asked about Zaluzhnyi.

The Ukrainian prez said to win the war, "We must all push in the same direction, we cannot be discouraged, we must have the right and positive energy, negativity must be left at home. We can't take on giving-up attitudes."

Frosty relations

A few days ago, The Washington Post carried a report claiming that the Zelensky administration had already informed the United States that Zaluzhnyi was being fired.

The outlet stated that the White House “did not support or object to” the decision, recognising it as the sovereign right of the Ukrainian president.

Notably, the relations between the two men deteriorated after Zaluzhnyi wrote a column for the Economist last November wherein he said the war had entered a new attrition phase. The comment instantly drew a rebuke from Zelensky.

While Zaluzhnyi receives flak from Zelenskym he has earned the admiration of Ukrainians for overseeing operations that repeled the Russian forces from advancing on Kyiv at the beginning of the war and during subsequent attempts.

Ukraine has struggled to retake territory from Russia, despite launching a much-publicised counter-offensive in June last year, after stocking on Western weapons.

The failure to make inroads has added to Zelensky's frustration who believes that a rejig is the best way to re-energise the forces.

Meanwhile, Moscow has intensified its assault by using a record number of drones, according to Kyiv.

