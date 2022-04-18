Zelensky calls for 'anti-radiation medicine' amid Russian nuclear threat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his warning of a possible Russian nuclear attack amid the current war.

Zelensky asserted that the country should "prepare" for it. Zelensky said "anti-radiation medicine and air raid shelters would be needed" while alerting his countrymen. Russia "can use any weapon, I'm convinced of it", the Ukraine president said.

President Vladimir Putin had put his nuclear forces on alert just days after announcing the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24. Russia had earlier informed that it had used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine.

The US has however said it hasn't yet seen any nuclear movement on part of Russia even as Kremlin said it would use nuclear weapons in case of an "existential threat".

Russia had complained to the Biden administration over its continued military aid to Ukraine as it warned of "unpredictable consequences".

US President Joe Biden had declared a further $800 million military aid package for Ukraine angering Putin's regime.

President Zelensky informed that he had discussed an "additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid" with President Biden as Ukraine seeks heavier equipment from the US to thwart the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, reports claim ammunition, weapons and other equipment is already on its way to Ukraine after the US expanded the scope of weapons delivery to Ukraine.

