A YouTuber shared footage claiming drones flying off the New Jersey coast in “deliberate formations” over the Atlantic Ocean.

In the video, CJ Faison, a former stock car racer and self-proclaimed paranormal investigator, can be seen venturing to the ocean 26 miles east of Pine Barrens with his night vision camera. With over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, the Delaware YouTuber claims to be “doing something no YouTuber or news outlet has done.”

“We think we uncovered the truth,” Faison says in the footage regarding the recent mysterious sightings of drones hovering over the Garden State, leaving many baffled about their presence in the sky emitting strange light patterns.

Meanwhile, the feds have provided little explanation amid the ongoing debate about the unidentified drones and who is operating them.

In the caption of the video, Faison writes, “The drones in New Jersey have been seen coming from the Ocean for several weeks. We found UAP Drones in the middle of the ocean 100%. This is something they don't want you to see. UAP Drones have been seen coming from the ocean and over land for months now. But no one has investigated these claims until now.”

Although the footage, which was taken from a rented boat, is not clear, Faison captures multiple blinking lights which he claims to be drones that emerged from the ocean. He also suggested that the lights of the drones blinked in a similar pattern to that of commercial aircraft lights.

“They’re blending in,” Faison said in the video. “Hidden in plain sight!”

In the clip, some of the drones appear to bolt across the horizon, moving quickly. “It’s wild,” Faison exclaimed. “It’s eerie.”

“This is only the beginning,” Faison said. “I have so many questions. What’s launching these drones? How are they staying airborne for hours? What’s their energy source? And why here? Why New Jersey?”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions on New York and New Jersey airspace, following which drone sightings have decreased over the week with very little activity reported around Christmas, according to New Jersey officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that around 5,000 reports from the public have been received, of which 100 were deemed credible.

