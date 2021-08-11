'Your dad made mistakes': Cuomo addresses his daughters in resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed his three daughters in his resignation following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

"In many ways, I see the world through the eyes of my daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela," 63-year-old Cuomo said, adding, "I have lived this experience with and through them."

Cuomo had been under mounting pressure to resign in recent days with President Joe Biden, the two Democratic senators from New York, and multiple state lawmakers calling on him to step down.

His announcement came just days after the resignation of a top aide, Melissa DeRosa, and the filing of a criminal complaint against him by a former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso.

It was a stunning reversal of fortune for the 63-year-old Cuomo, who just a year ago earned praise for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic before being engulfed in the harassment allegations and claims that he covered up the scale of deaths in nursing homes.

A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous US state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated US and state laws.

Also see | From Covid comforter to sex assault accused: New York Governor Cuomo's fall from grace

Cuomo again denied any wrongdoing, though he said he accepted "full responsibility" for offending the women through what he characterized as ill-conceived attempts to be affectionate or humorous.

He said he had concluded that fighting the accusations while remaining in office would paralyze state government and cost taxpayers millions of dollars at a time when the coronavirus pandemic still poses a major threat.

"I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government - and therefore that's what I'll do," he said.

The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report, found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers - one a state trooper - and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, 62 and a Democrat from western New York, will take over as governor of the state of more than 19 million people until the end of Cuomo's term in December 2022 as outlined in the state's constitution, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Cuomo's resignation marks the second time in 13 years that a New York governor has stepped down in scandal, after Eliot Spitzer quit in 2008 over his patronage of prostitutes. Cuomo also became the latest powerful man taken down in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment that has shaken politics, Hollywood, the business world and the workplace.

His resignation spared Cuomo from possible removal from office through impeachment proceedings in the Democratic-controlled state legislature, which appeared overwhelmingly likely as lawmakers abandoned him in droves.

Cuomo was elected to three terms as governor, as was his late father, Mario Cuomo. He previously served as US Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary from 1997 to 2001 under former President Bill Clinton.

(With inputs from agencies)