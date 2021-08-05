From Covid comforter to sex assault accused: New York Governor Cuomo's fall from grace

For much of last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was perhaps the most trusted politician in America; his daily televised coronavirus briefings, accompanied by a PowerPoint slide deck, made him a widely admired source of comfort in his home state and beyond.

However, all that changed when the state attorney general released a scathing report that found Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against at least one victim for making her complaint public, and created a toxic workplace culture of fear and intimidation.

Let's take a look at his stunning fall: