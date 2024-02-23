'You have failed to explain': Judge refuses Trump's bid to delay $354 million fine in fraud case

Former US President Donald Trump's attempt to delay the $354 million fine, along with nearly $100 million in interest, ordered against him in a civil fraud case in New York has been denied by Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court, media reports said.

Engoron stated in an email to Trump's legal team and lawyers from the New York Attorney General's Office that he would sign a judgment proposed by the state to finalise his ruling, citing the failure of Trump's lawyers to provide any justification for a delay. "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," he wrote.

Engoron on February 16 ruled that Trump and other defendants were liable to pay $453.5 million in fines and interest for their involvement in a scheme spanning a decade aimed at inflating asset values to secure more favorable loans. "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological," the judge had written in his ruling.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Engoron additionally prohibited Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. Moreover, Trump is barred from applying for loans from any New York chartered or registered financial institution during this period.

Trump has expressed intentions to appeal the ruling, criticising both Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James. He accuses both of pursuing the case for political reasons.

Denied pleas for delay

Trump's legal team requested a 30-day postponement of enforcement, citing the need for an orderly post-judgment process due to its magnitude. However, Engoron rejected this request.

In case Trump decides to appeal against the judgment, the former US president would need to post a bond covering the $354 million penalty.

Failure to pay could result in asset seizure, as indicated by Attorney General James, who is committed to ensuring the judgment is "paid to New Yorkers".