US President Biden meets Navalny's wife and daughter, vows sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden held a private meeting with the wife and daughter of the Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in a Russian prison. Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya met Biden in San Francisco, the White House confirmed. During the meeting, Biden expressed his heartfelt condolences for their loss.

The White House, in a statement, wrote, "President Biden met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya today in San Francisco to express his heartfelt condolences for their terrible loss following the death of Aleksey Navalny in a Russian prison. The President expressed his admiration for Aleksey Navalny’s extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone."

"The President emphasized that Aleksey’s legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights," the statement added.

In the private meeting, Biden also reaffirmed that his administration will impose fresh sanctions against Russia on Saturday (February 24). Calling out Russia’s "repression and aggression", White House said that the ongoing war by Russia in Ukraine is "brutal and illegal."