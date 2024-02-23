VIDEO | At least four killed in deadly blaze at residential block in Spain's Valencia

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a deadly blaze at a residential block in Spain's Valencia, media reports said quoting the country's emergency services. Reports indicated that the firefighters are still trying to contain the tragedy as at least 14 people were left injured. The injured ones included six firefighters and a young child.

The fire engulfed the entire high-rise residential situated in Valencia. The blaze, which erupted in the Campanar neighborhood, swiftly engulfed the 14-storey building, which housed 138 flats and accommodated approximately 450 residents. The fire flames quickly spread to an adjacent structure as well.

Reacting to the devastating incident, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended his condolences. He wrote on his X social media handle, "Dismayed by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia... I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene." BREAKING: Entire multi-storey building on fire in Valencia, Spain pic.twitter.com/sTXMm6KY4p — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2024 × Prompt emergency response efforts saw firefighters engaged in daring rescues. Over 20 fire crews are currently battling the relentless blaze. They were also seen rescuing trapped residents from balconies. Reports suggested that numerous individuals may still be entrapped within the inferno, heightening the urgency of rescue operations.

Amidst the chaos, the fire's intensity showed no sign of abating, exacerbating the risk to life and property. Authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the vicinity for safety reasons.

In the aftermath of the catastrophic fire, concerns have emerged regarding the building's construction materials. Esther Puchades, vice president of the College of Industrial Technical Engineers of Valencia reportedly voiced apprehensions over the use of polyurethane, a highly flammable substance, in the building's exterior.

A resident claimed that the fire started on the fourth floor. "The fire spread in a matter of 10 minutes," he said. With emergency services mobilised since the fire's outbreak, authorities swiftly established a field hospital to tend to the injured. Displaced individuals are to be accommodated in hotels as the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy.