Yoga class or ‘mass killing’? British police called after several people found lying in ‘corpse pose’

A yoga class held inside a cafe in central England was cut short after the United Kingdom police rushed to the spot sirens blaring after a reported “mass killing” only to find a room full of people quietly meditating. The incident took place in UK’s Lincolnshire where the cafe in a Facebook post later clarified that they often host yoga classes in the evenings and are not “part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”

What happened?

Participants in the class, at the Seaside Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, were in the midst of meditating, on Wednesday night (September 6) when the British police showed up.

In an interview with the Washington Post, yoga instructor, Millie Laws said that the room was lit only by some candlelights and the class was practising Shavasana – sometimes called corpse pose, which typically happens at the end of a yoga class, where people enter a meditative state by lying on their backs.

While the pose is supposed to be relaxing, a couple who was walking their dog outside the building believed it was some sort of “ritual mass killing,” and called the police, Laws told the Post.

No ‘mad cult or crazy clubs’ here

The Seascape cafe took to their Facebook page and said, “If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9:30 pm (local time) last night then please be reassured….”

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor.”

It added, “Which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation. Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response.”

They also went on to explain “please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”

Lincolnshire police confirmed to the PA news agency that the call was made at 9:00 pm (local time) “with good intentions.”

