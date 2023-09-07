Lab-grown fruit: Scientists in New Zealand find new way to tackle rising food insecurity

To tackle the rising challenges related to food security, researchers in New Zealand are coming up with a new concept—lab-grown fruits.

While the world has witnessed rapid development in the field of lab-grown meat, similar work on fruit is still largely uncharted territory.

However, researchers and scientists in New Zealand are working towards filling that gap. They are hoping to grow fruit tissue from plant cells that will one day taste, smell and feel like real fruit. This might really help governments across the world to tackle rising food insecurity.

Dr Ben Schon, the lead scientist for the Food by Design program at the government-backed Plant & Food Research, says, “Here in New Zealand, we’re good at growing conventional horticultural crops,” adding, “but looking into the future, there’s a lot of change coming in the world with population growth, increasing urbanisation and climate change.”

Still in the early stages of development

According to experts, the programme is still in the very early stages of development. It will also help people reduce food wastage as only edible parts of the fruit will be grown in the lab. It means that parts that are usually discarded, like the core in an apple and the rind of an orange, will not be developed.

Once fully developed, the concept can play a key role in promoting sustainable agriculture and also help meet climate-related goals.

Before making it available to consumers, it will also need to pass regulatory hurdles and long clinical trials. “Overcoming such hurdles can take years if not decades,” said Dr Ali Rashidinejad, a senior food scientist at Massey University in Auckland.

How consumers need to adapt

Experts believe that the lab-grown fruit concept can only take off if consumers show a willingness to do away with conventional approaches.

Watch: Gravitas: Scientists Discover A New Earth-Like Planet

“Older generations might prove to be hesitant but research shows that younger generations are willing to try new foods if those foods offer health benefits while limiting environmental impact”, said Rashidinejad.

Which fruits will be grown in lab?

The Plant & Food Research program, which started 18 months ago, can grow fruits in labs such as blueberries, apples, cherries, feijoas, peaches, nectarines and grapes.

But it will still take years to develop a technology which can achieve the end goal of harvesting something that is nutritional as well as enjoyable to eat.