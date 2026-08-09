/Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday (August 9) claimed responsibilities of attack on an oil facility on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast. The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree made the claim, stating that they "succeeded in targeting the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a drone, and the strike was precise".



He added that the strike had been made in response to Saudi incursions into the airspace over Yemen's Saada and Hajjah governorates. "This attack comes in response to the Saudi enemy's drone incursions into the airspace of Saada and Hajjah governorates," the statement made on Telegram read.

Fire at Saudi Aramco refinery

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The Houthi claim came hours after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy reported that a fire broke out at dawn at one of the facilities belonging to the Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan. The ministry stated that industrial security firefighting teams linked with Aramco had put out the blaze and confirmed that no injuries were found.



"Industrial Security Firefighting Teams affiliated with Saudi Aramco extinguished a fire that broke out at dawn today, Sunday, corresponding to 26/2/1448 AH, in one of the facilities belonging to the Saudi Aramco Refinery in Jazan, with no injuries," the Energy Ministry said in a post on X earlier today.



Jazan, situated in southwestern Saudi Arabia along the Red Sea near the Yemen border, houses Saudi Aramco's integrated refinery and petrochemical complex, making it a strategically significant location for the Kingdom's energy infrastructure.