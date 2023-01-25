Washington shooting: 21-year-old kills three in a 'random' incident, flees; commits suicide later

In yet another shooting in the United States, a 21-year-old man opened fire at people in a gas station convenience store in the capital Washington, killing three, only to later shoot himself dead.

The incident took place in Yakima, Washington. In what is being described as a "random situation" by the police, local man Jarid Haddock shot and killed three people in and around the convenience store.

As per an Albany Herald report, Haddock pulled into the ARCO/ampm gas station and "tried to get into the lobby," but was unable to, due to locked doors.

Watch | The American 'Dread': Deadly shooting incident in California's half Moon Bay

He then walked across the street to the Circle K chain store and shot two people, who were there getting food. He then left the store and shot another person outside. All three died.

"There was no interaction between him and people," said Police Chief Matt Murray.

"They were just sitting there getting food and got surprised by this person who came in and ... literally as he was opening the door, he started shooting these people."

Haddock then fled the scene after shooting through the window of a car, which was later confirmed as belonging to him.

Yakima Police had launched an extensive manhunt for him. However, hours later, they received a 911 call from a woman who said that Haddock, who had been declared a suspect, had borrowed her phone near a supermarket.

The 21-year-old called his mother and made several incriminating statements including 'I killed those people'. He also said he was going to kill himself.

Also read | The US has witnessed 36 mass shootings in just 23 days this year

As per AFP, first responders raced to the scene, arriving in time to hear gunshots as Haddock committed suicide.

"They gave medical care and tried to save his life, but he was later pronounced deceased," said the police chief.

The Yakima shooting is the latest in a spate of shootings to shake the United States. Just 25 days into 2023, the country has already experienced around 37 mass shootings.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE