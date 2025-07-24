/Yahya Sinwar's widow, Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, remarries in Turkey: Reports

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, widow of Yahya Sinwar, has remarried in Turkey nine months after the IDF forces killed his husband in October 2024. Reports from Israel suggest that she was dramatically smuggled out of Gaza. Yahya Sinwar is known as the architect of the deadly Oct 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Samar was given a fake passport and had "significant sums of cash" on her when she left Gaza. Hamas political bureau member Fathi Hammad, who has been responsible for aiding Hamas fighters and their families leave the Strip, was behind the wedding and relocation operation. Sources in Gaza told Israeli news site Ynet that the wedding happened just months after Sinwar's death. "She's no longer here-she crossed through the Rafah border using a fake passport," a source told the website. There has been no official confirmation on her escape yet, although Israeli media is widely reporting the story, alongside visuals of Abu Zamar walking through a Hamas tunnel hours before the October 7 massacre, clutching a designer handbag. Also Read: 'Horror show': Gaza hospital says 21 children die of starvation in 3 days as Israeli assault continues

How did Abu Zamar, Sinwar's widow, escape Gaza?

An Israeli security official told Ynet that Abu Zamar left with Najwa Sinwar, the wife of Mohammed Sinwar, who took over the reins of Hamas after his brother died. The operation saw them cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. Both of them were given forged documents to help them cross over easily. The source added that "high-level coordination, logistical support, and large sums of money" were used in the operation, something "regular Gazans don't have." The news has angered ordinary people in Hamas who are bearing the brunt of a war that started almost two years back. They are struggling for basic amenities like food and clean drinking water, while families of senior Hamas figures are spending a comfortable time abroad. According to the UN human rights office, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since May while trying to get food in the Gaza Strip.

People in Gaza are angry to see families of Hamas leaders safe abroad while they are dying

Outraged at the news of Yahya Sinwar's wife's escape, a Gaza civilian told Ynet, "They send their children to study in Turkey and Qatar – and send ours to the grave. What makes them different from any corrupt ruler in the Arab world? They only look after themselves." Hamas leaders have often been accused of furthering their agendas and keeping their families safe while exploiting the suffering of the common man in Gaza. Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF last year after a year-long search by intelligence services. An IDF unit was patrolling Tal al-Sultan in Rafah when it saw three Hamas fighters in the street. They started shooting as they ran from one building to another. One of them went to the second floor of a building, and the troops fired a tank shell. They sent in a drone which captured Sinwar covered in blood and mud sitting on a sofa. Two 120mm tank shells hit the building, killing Sinwar.