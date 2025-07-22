/'Israel firing as if given licence to kill': United Nations calls GHF 'sadistic death trap' as Gazan doctors faint due to starvation

As the situation in Gaza worsens, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) stressed that the caretakers in Gaza are also in need of care now, adding that many doctors, nurses, and humanitarians are fainting due to hunger and starvation. Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said that seeking food in Gaza has become as "deadly as the bombardments".

In a post shared on X, the head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency, Lazzarini, emphasised the worsening situation in Gaza amid continued Israeli attacks. While calling for a ceasefire, he said that no one is spared in these attacks.

According to a Gaza hospital, 21 children have died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours as the UN continues to condemn Israel over halting aid.

"No one is spared: caretakers in #Gaza are also in need of care. Doctors, nurses, journalists & humanitarians are hungry. Many are now fainting due to hunger & exhaustion while performing their duties: reporting atrocities or alleviating some of the suffering. Meanwhile, seeking food has become as deadly as the bombardments," Lazzarini said in a post on X.

The UNRWA commissioner general said that over 1000 starving people have been reportedly killed since the end of May, further slamming that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a death trap.

‘Sadistic death trap’

"The so-called GHF' distribution scheme is a sadistic death trap. Snipers open fire randomly on crowds as if they are given a licence to kill," he stressed.

He further stated, "humanitarian assistance is not the job of mercenaries", adding, "A massive hunt of people, in total impunity. This cannot be our new norm."

The UN and its humanitarian partners have the expertise, experience and available resources to provide safe, dignified, and at-scale assistance, he stressed. "We have proven it time & again during the last ceasefire. End this abomination."

After talks to extend the ceasefire did not come to a conclusion, Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza on March 2, leading to hunger and starvation in the war-torn region.