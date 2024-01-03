XL bully dog found burnt, mutilated in south London just hours before breed ban enforcement

In a disturbing incident just hours before a government ban on XL bully-type dogs, a severely abused dog was discovered burnt and mutilated in a south London alleyway. The RSPCA reported that the male dog, exhibiting characteristics of the XL bully breed, had been set on fire, had one ear cut off, and was found dead with its legs tied together. The harrowing photos provided by the animal welfare charity showed the dog with badly burnt front feet, lying in front of garages in Waltham Road, Carshalton.

A member of the public stumbled upon this gruesome scene on Saturday (Dec 30), in the residential area. The initial investigation by the RSPCA revealed that the dog had escaped from its garden during the recent storms when a fence was blown down.

Details of the brutal attack

RSPCA inspector Harriet Daliday, currently leading the investigation told The Standard that the dog also had a fractured skull, though it remains unclear whether this injury resulted from a car accident or was inflicted deliberately.

Government ban: New rules for XL bully dogs

Coincidentally, the discovery occurred just before the enforcement of new rules governing the ownership of XL bully dogs.

These regulations, effective from December 31, make it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon, or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales. Additionally, these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public spaces.

Starting from February 1, owning an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate will become a criminal offence. The breed has been added to the government's banned breeds list, which already includes the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Fila Brasileiro, and Dogo Argentino. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took this step on October 31 following a concerning increase in fatal attacks by XL bully dogs.

Also watch | UK: American XL Bully Dogs to be banned; PM Sunak says, 'urgent need to ban this crossbreed' Animal welfare groups have expressed apprehensions about the ban, fearing it may overwhelm vets and rescue centers. The RSPCA emphasised that such measures are not the solution and warned of a "huge risk" that rescue centers and vets might struggle to cope with the anticipated surge in demand.

In the wake of the breed ban announcement, there has been a notable surge in abandonment and abuse cases. Disturbing footage surfaced in November of a man allegedly beating an XL bully with a shovel in east London, adding urgency to concerns surrounding the ban's consequences.