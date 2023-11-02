After Sunak's ban, internet is flooded with ads of American XL Bully dogs at dirt-cheap prices

After a clampdown by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the American XL Bully dogs, people are rushing online to sell them at dirt-cheap prices. Days ago, the UK government announced a set of stringent rules pertaining to these dogs in view of the recent attacks where a number of people have sustained serious injuries.

The new regulations will come into effect on December 31 wherein these dogs will be declared illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon, or allow American XL Bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

As per the advertisements, the dogs are being sold for as low as £10 on online portals. With the looming deadline for a ban on these breeds, a stream of ads flooded an online marketplace.

Revealing the findings of an online investigation by Sun Online, the portal said that over 700 were put on sale only this week. A few dogs held a price tag of only £25. Some are priced more decently.

'No fault of her own'

Another dog owner from West Yorkshire valued her six-month-old XL Bully at £150 and explained, "I’m at risk of being kicked out if I can’t find her a loving home."

"Due to no fault of her own. Six-month-old loving female XL Bully. Sad sale due to living in a high-rise flat."

A lot of these ads mainly cropped up in the last 24 hours after Sunak took cognizance of the prevailing issue and in alignment with his promise, put the ban on these dogs.

As per the report, an owner in Swansea, Wales posted an ad for a 14-month-old XL Bully for £25. "Walk with a harness but needs more training," read the description of the now-deleted post. It added, "He is just too heavy for us to walk and needs someone who can exercise him daily."

Another dog owner from Essex while vying to sell the dog for £75 wrote, "When I got him his skin wasn’t great and he wasn’t vaccinated or microchipped."

"I’ve done all those things now. He’s probably the best guard I’ve had - he’s really sharp and he’s also protective when out walking," he added.