Xi's new military appointment can spark a crisis with US-Taiwan: Reports

If the media chatter is to be believed, China is gearing up for a showdown with the United States over the neighbouring island nation of Taiwan. Reportedly, Chinese President Xi Jinping has re-appointed Zhang Youxia as the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Apart from retaining his position in the CMC, Zhang has also found a seat in the Central Committee, which is regarded as the country's top leadership body. All the announcements were made after the end of the 20th CPC Congress.

However, what suggests that China is gearing up for an offensive is that Xi broke the unofficial retirement age rule while selecting Zhang.

The unwritten retirement age in China is 68 which Xi has used as a baseline throughout most of his tenure. However, Zhang is 72 and comfortably crossed the mark.

Zhang may be old but he compensates for it in a way not many in the Chinese military can do. He is a veteran of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese war and one of the few People's Liberation Army (PLA) generals to have combat experience.

According to reports, Xi is willing to utilise Zhang's expertise to the fullest when he takes on US and Taiwan. Zhang knows the ins and out's of CMC which is China's military command, responsible for the services of over two million active personnel in the PLA.

The appointment also comes in the backdrop of speeches made by Xi at the Congress. On multiple occasions, he evoked the Taiwan issue and threatened the western countries from interfering in its internal problem.

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," said Xi during his opening remarks.

The CCP leader added that China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary” against separatist forces.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort. But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

While Zhang gets the extended run, other Chinese bureaucratic officials have not been as lucky. As reported by WION, on Sunday, Chen Quanguo, the former party secretary of Tibet and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was shown the door by Xi from the Central Committee, despite being only 66-years-old.

