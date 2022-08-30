Xi Jinping's 'zero-covid' policy faces rare public criticism

In a rare happening, a Chinese think tank has issued a public discord with Beijing's communist party's severe "zero-Covid" policy and said that the curbs must change.

The report has since been taken down. However, even such mild public disagreement with official policy is nearly unheard of. More so in such a politically charged year in which the Chinese premier Xi Jinping is anticipated to try to extend his presidency.

As per an AP report, the think tank in question is the Anbound Research Center and while the organisation mentioned "changes" are needed to prevent an "economic stall" it failed to provide details.

In a report titled It's Time for China to Adjust Its Virus Control and Prevention Policies, the think tank stated that "Preventing the risk of economic stall should be the priority task".

It pointed out that after removing anti-disease measures, the US, Europe, and Japan were seeing economic growth, and that Xi Jinping's government should concentrate on shoring up falling growth in China.

The report, which was published on the popular messaging app WeChat and the Sina Weibo messaging service on Sunday, was taken down from both the next day.

Despite the arduous efforts and the stringent measures of Xi's "Zero-Covid policy", the Chinese government has been unable to contain the outbreaks.

As per ANI, a dramatic increase in the COVID-19 virus has been recorded in some areas of China, and the fifth wave's emergence has forced the populace to once more deal with the authoritarian government's continuous restrictions.

CNN reports that Huaqiangbei, a bustling commercial centre with thousands of shops selling computer parts, cell phone parts, and microchips, and two other neighbourhoods in the Futian district have been put on a four-day mandatory lockdown.

The anti-virus restrictions are anticipated to last at least until the conclusion of the Communist party meeting in October and November, where Xi is anticipated to defy tradition and nominate himself for a third five-year term in office.

