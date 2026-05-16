/Xi Jinping to visit US in autumn after Trump’s Beijing summit: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to undertake a state visit to the United States this autumn at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after the conclusion of a high-profile summit in Beijing.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States in autumn this year at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the Chinese top diplomat said on Friday,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The announcement came hours after Trump departed China following a two-day visit that saw the two leaders engage in extensive talks on trade, tariffs, agriculture and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the summit, Trump was hosted with ceremonial engagements including a visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven and a traditional tea session with Xi, as both sides attempted to stabilise ties between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries had agreed to continue implementing previous understandings reached during earlier negotiations.

“The delegations of the two countries reached overall positive results, including continuing to implement all consensus reached in previous consultations (and) agreeing to establish a trade council and an investment council,” Wang said, according to a statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier told CNBC that Washington and Beijing were discussing the formation of a bilateral “board of trade” and “board of investment” to deepen economic coordination.

The two sides also agreed to address concerns related to agricultural market access and expand bilateral trade through reciprocal tariff reductions, Wang added.

The renewed diplomatic engagement comes amid an ongoing trade truce between China and the United States reached in October last year. Under the arrangement, both countries agreed to sharply reduce tariffs on each other’s goods after duties had crossed the 100 per cent mark during the prolonged trade dispute.