Xi-Biden meeting: Here are the 6 big takeaways from the US-China strategic dialogue

After a year of anticipation, US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a US-China Summit on November 15. This marked their first meeting since their encounter in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of another global gathering.

In addition to a formal bilateral meeting, the leaders shared a lunch with top advisers and took a stroll through the lush grounds of the estate on the outskirts of San Francisco where the meeting took place.

President Biden described the meeting as having "some of the most constructive and productive discussions." Stressing on the importance of open communication, Biden stated that Xi is "willing to pick up the phone," a significant development in US-China diplomacy. #WATCH | US President Joe Biden says, " Today, President Xi and I also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues, including Russia's refusal to stop the war and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and conflict in Gaza. As I always do, I raised areas where the… pic.twitter.com/i8Np5yp8zM — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023 × Here are a few takeaways from the high-level meeting.

Middle East focus at the summit

During the summit, President Biden stressed the significance of the Middle East, advocating for peace and stability in the region. The complex roles of both the United States and China in the Middle East were highlighted, acknowledging the challenges and responsibilities each nation holds.

Taiwan's central role in US-China relations

Taiwan emerged as a major topic, with Xi Jinping deeming it crucial in US-China relations. Xi urged the US to uphold commitments regarding Taiwan's independence, expressing a preference for peaceful reunification while not excluding the possibility of using force. Biden stressed on the United States' commitment to regional peace.

Upcoming Taiwan elections and regional stability

With Taiwan's January elections approaching, President Biden urged China to respect the democratic process on the island. Despite China's military presence near Taiwan, there appeared to be no immediate threat of invasion, providing a sense of reassurance.

Seeking China's help in de-escalating Iran tensions

Biden sought China's cooperation in de-escalating tensions with Iran. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed ongoing talks with Iran. Biden clarified that issues related to Hamas are distinct from broader Palestinian concerns, as reported by CNN.

Also watch | Xi-Biden meet: Xi Jinping says 'China and US should not turn back on each other' Addressing the fentanyl production challenge

A significant part of the discussions revolved around fentanyl production. China committed to targeting companies associated with fentanyl production, and the US expressed its intention to monitor these efforts closely.

Restoring military-to-military communications

A key agreement emerged from the summit, focusing on the restoration of military-to-military communications. This step is crucial for reducing the risk of misunderstandings and managing tensions between the military forces of the two nations.

While no joint statement or formal cooperation declaration was reached, the summit concluded on a positive note. President Biden expressed optimism about the "real progress" made during the talks, emphasising the significance of engagement between the world's leading powers amid escalating global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies)