Video: Xi Jinping snubbed at APEC after 'Free Tibet, Free Uyghur' banner goes up in air

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's arrival at the venue of APEC Summit in San Francisco was marked by significant shows of resistance. A banner at the venue that went up in air over the Moscone Centre, the site of APEC Summit, went up in air which read: ‘End CCP, Free China, Free HK, Free Tibet, Free Uyghur’.

The banner called for an end to the rule of Chinese Communist Party that Xi Jinping currently helms over as well independent Hong Kong, Tibet and freedom for Uyghur people who reside in the Xinjiang province of China.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet the Chinese leader Xi on Wednesday morning (US time) hours before his attendance at the annual summit of 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

So far in 2023, Xi has avoided traveling to the countries with which Beijing is currently going through a phase of difficult ties. This includes G20 summit in New Delhi which Xi avoided in the wake of continuous standoff between the troops of two Asian powers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

This is only Xi's third visit outside China, after visits to Russia and South Africa.

Xi's US visit comes amid heightened chip wars between Beijing and Washington and self-ruled island of Taiwan's overwhelming dominance at that, which China territorially claims as its own.

'China has concentration camps'

But it's not all about resistance to the policies of Xi Jinping's Chinese Communist Party. According to reports, the large number of people of Chinese descent gathered outside the downtown hotel where X was expected to stay, with protesters as well as the CCP supporters playing patriotic music.

A Chinese woman held a placard asking Beijing's authorities to return her "husband's life". Another man held a sign that claimed that "China has concentration camps."

Over a thousand people are expected to congregate at the Moscone Centre with focus on the US President Joe Biden's meeting with his Chinese counterpart.