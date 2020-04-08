Wuhan stares at massive exodus as lockdown ends

The lockdown has been lifted in Wuhan after more than two months and China thought it's a good time to celebrate even as the rest of the world is still in very bad shape hit by the coronvirus.

Also Read: Spectacular light show preceded ending of coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan



After the announcement, Wuhan celebrated complete with a light and sound show because the lockdown has been lifted. It took 76 days for the lockdown to end which is the harshest lockdown in the world, however, some restrictions are still in place.

Highways have reopened, flights and trains are running again and so, it seems, are the people of Wuhan. A long line of cars wait for the highway to open with more than 55 thousand people set to leave Wuhan within a few hours of the lockdown being lifted.

There was a line of passengers at the airport too. For the people of Wuhan, the threat is far from over. Almost all of them were wearing a mask. Some were in protective suits, even with face shields. These passengers were desperate to leave Wuhan.

Passenger Wang Wenshu travelling home to see her parents, said: "I haven't been out since January 21. this is the first time I left the house today. Now I'm going back home to meet my parents."

The Wuhan story remains a mystery for the world as photographs from the city show thousands of urns being delivered to funeral homes. A report in Caixin magazine quotes a truck driver, who allegedly delivered five thousand urns. Another report says seven crematoriums in the city were handing out 3,500 urns per day but, it remains unclear if these deaths were due to the coronavirus.

Critics of the Chinese government have been demanding an independent investigation by an international agency. China may be opening up Wuhan for its citizens but, it won't open its doors to international investigators.

