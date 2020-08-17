Would 'absolutely' send my children when schools reopen: Jared Kushner

In an attempt to back his father-in-law and US President Donald Trump's argument, Jared Kushner has said he would "absolutely" send his children to schools once they reopen despite the risks of a rise in coronavirus infections.

Trump has continued to push for schools reopening in the US and also threatened to divert federal spending for failure to do so.

Kushner, who is also a White House adviser has brushed aside any concerns of children contracting the deadly virus, saying "because children have a six times higher chance to die from the flu than from the coronavirus, so based on the data I've seen I don’t believe that’s a risk," in an interview to CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday.

"Our school’s not opening back up five days a week, I wish they would but we absolutely will be sending our kids back."

On Wednesday, Trump has released eight recommendations for schools to resume working, which includes providing 125 million reusable masks to school districts across the country.

There have not been enough studies on how coronavirus reacts to children, however, some schools in the US reported a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases after reopening.

A few days ago, a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that 97,000 children in the US tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July.

