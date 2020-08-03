Donald Trump once again speaks in favour of reopening schools

The United States President Donald Trump has once again argued in favour of opening nation's schools, saying most parts of the US is "doing well".

"Cases up because of BIG Testing! Much of our Country is doing very well. Open the Schools!," Trump said, in a tweet.

The US president is insisting for long about the reopening of schools and his latest remarks came after the country in the last 24 hours recorded 47,508 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infections tally to 4,665,002.

The US is the world's hardest-hit country by far, and there has been a huge debate on whether the schools be reopened.

On July 25, the US's top health body has advised the reopening schools and issued a set of guidelines to implement the measure.

"We owe it to our nation's children to take personal responsibility to do everything we can to lower the levels of COVID-19, so they can go back to school safely," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Robert Redfield had said.

Experts are divided when it comes to this issue, with some saying the risk of children contracting COVID-19 is low and insisting going to schools will lead to the betterment of mental health and social development.

However, some children have developed what doctors are describing as multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after exposure to coronavirus.