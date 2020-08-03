COVID-19: Global cases cross 18 million mark; death toll now at 687,930 

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 18 million mark on Monday morning, with more than 680,000 deaths caused by the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, there are 18,017,556 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with a death toll of 687,930 around the world.

Also read: US coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

The US is still the worst affected countries by the novel coronavirus. The country recorded 47,508 new coronavirus cases and 515 new deaths in 24 hours on Sunday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases in the US has now increased to 4,665,002 cases and 154,834 deaths.

Brazil has the second-highest cases with the toll now standing at 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths.

India and Russia have the third and fourth highest cases with nearly 1,750,000 and 849,000 cases respectively.

With a surge in cases in the US, the White House health experts have raised concerns over the wide spread of the virus and has urged caution for people in rural and urban areas alike.