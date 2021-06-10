Worldwide plastics production falls in 2020 for the first time since 2008: Report

File photo: This file photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows workers sorting out plastic bottles at a waste centre in Beijing. China will ban plastic bags in major cities and single-use straws from restaurants by the end of 2020 in a bid to cut down on waste. Photograph:( Reuters )
According to the European industry group PlasticsEurope, global plastics production fell by 0.3 per cent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, only the third time output has dropped since World War II.
Plastics have outgrown the majority of man-made materials and have long been scrutinised by environmentalists.
Also read | Plastic in oceans to outweigh fish: China to ban single-use plastic bags and straws
The commercial business for polymers – long-chain synthetic molecules of which "plastics" is a common misnomer – has evolved significantly since its early beginnings during and after World War II. In 2015, over 320 million tons of polymers, excluding fibres, were manufactured across the globe.
Watch | Study: Plastic waste in oceans to triple by 2040
According to the European industry group PlasticsEurope, global plastics production fell by 0.3 per cent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, only the third time output has dropped since World War II.
In Europe, plastics output was down 5.1 per cent last year, PlasticsEurope said in a statement.
Previously, global plastics output fell as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and then the financial crisis in 2008.
(With inputs from agencies)