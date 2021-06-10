Worldwide plastics production falls in 2020 for the first time since 2008: Report

Plastics have outgrown the majority of man-made materials and have long been scrutinised by environmentalists.



The commercial business for polymers – long-chain synthetic molecules of which "plastics" is a common misnomer – has evolved significantly since its early beginnings during and after World War II. In 2015, over 320 million tons of polymers, excluding fibres, were manufactured across the globe.



According to the European industry group PlasticsEurope, global plastics production fell by 0.3 per cent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, only the third time output has dropped since World War II.

In Europe, plastics output was down 5.1 per cent last year, PlasticsEurope said in a statement.

Previously, global plastics output fell as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and then the financial crisis in 2008.

