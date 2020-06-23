Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.2 million, death toll at 475,066

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 9.2 million globally, with over 475,000 fatalities and more than 4.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally.

Country-wise, the United States continues to be the worst-hit, with 2,388,153 cases and 122,610 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,111,348 cases, 50,659 deaths), Russia (592,280 cases, 8,206 deaths), and India (440,685 cases, 14,015 deaths).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an online conference that the COVID-19 pandemic is still accelerating and it is more than a health crises.

"The pandemic is still accelerating...we know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it's an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)